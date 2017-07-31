Newsvine

By Franklin Elias
Mon Jul 31, 2017
Somehow conservative political positions have become synonymous with inhumanity. When did letting people die of lead water poisoning, destroying the earth so it is completely inhabitable, and shooting people because of the color of their skin without ever going to prison for murder become the norm? How have we let ourselves become what we are today? Are we not yet at our bottom? Can we somehow not climb back up to basic humanity?

